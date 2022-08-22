Sunshine Capita Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.54 crore, up 49.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.54 crore in June 2022 up 49.15% from Rs. 1.03 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.18 crore in June 2022 up 37.82% from Rs. 0.86 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.18 crore in June 2022 up 37.21% from Rs. 0.86 crore in June 2021.

Sunshine Capita EPS has increased to Rs. 0.91 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.65 in June 2021.

Sunshine Capita shares closed at 15.30 on July 11, 2022 (BSE)