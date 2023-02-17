 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Sunshine Capita Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.67 crore, down 20.14% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 11:37 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sunshine Capital are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.67 crore in December 2022 down 20.14% from Rs. 2.10 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.10 crore in December 2022 up 109.46% from Rs. 11.68 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.11 crore in December 2022 up 109.5% from Rs. 11.68 crore in December 2021.

Sunshine Capital
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1.67 1.81 2.10
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1.67 1.81 2.10
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 0.08
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- 0.05 8.80
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.10 0.10 0.11
Depreciation -- -- --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.47 0.11 4.78
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.11 1.56 -11.68
Other Income -- -- --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.11 1.56 -11.68
Interest 0.00 0.00 --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1.10 1.56 -11.68
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 1.10 1.56 -11.68
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1.10 1.56 -11.68
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1.10 1.56 -11.68
Equity Share Capital 13.02 13.02 13.02
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.85 1.19 -0.89
Diluted EPS 0.85 1.19 -0.89
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.85 1.19 -8.97
Diluted EPS 0.85 1.19 -0.89
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited