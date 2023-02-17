Sunshine Capita Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.67 crore, down 20.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.67 crore in December 2022 down 20.14% from Rs. 2.10 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.10 crore in December 2022 up 109.46% from Rs. 11.68 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.11 crore in December 2022 up 109.5% from Rs. 11.68 crore in December 2021.