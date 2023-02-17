Sunshine Capita Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.67 crore, down 20.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.67 crore in December 2022 down 20.14% from Rs. 2.10 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.10 crore in December 2022 up 109.46% from Rs. 11.68 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.11 crore in December 2022 up 109.5% from Rs. 11.68 crore in December 2021.

Sunshine Capita EPS has increased to Rs. 0.85 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.89 in December 2021.

Sunshine Capita shares closed at 23.45 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 59.52% returns over the last 12 months.