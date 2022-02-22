Sunshine Capita Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.10 crore, up 85.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.10 crore in December 2021 up 85.9% from Rs. 1.13 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.68 crore in December 2021 down 1369.5% from Rs. 0.92 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 11.68 crore in December 2021 down 1369.57% from Rs. 0.92 crore in December 2020.

Sunshine Capita shares closed at 14.70 on February 21, 2022 (BSE)