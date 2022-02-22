Sunshine Capita Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.10 crore, up 85.9% Y-o-Y
February 22, 2022 / 11:15 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sunshine Capital are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.10 crore in December 2021 up 85.9% from Rs. 1.13 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.68 crore in December 2021 down 1369.5% from Rs. 0.92 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 11.68 crore in December 2021 down 1369.57% from Rs. 0.92 crore in December 2020.
Sunshine Capita shares closed at 14.70 on February 21, 2022 (BSE)
|Sunshine Capital
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.10
|1.10
|1.13
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.10
|1.10
|1.13
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.08
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|8.80
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.11
|0.19
|0.10
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.78
|0.03
|0.11
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-11.68
|0.89
|0.92
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-11.68
|0.89
|0.92
|Interest
|--
|0.00
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-11.68
|0.88
|0.92
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-11.68
|0.88
|0.92
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-11.68
|0.88
|0.92
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-11.68
|0.88
|0.92
|Equity Share Capital
|13.02
|13.02
|13.02
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.89
|0.68
|0.71
|Diluted EPS
|-0.89
|0.68
|0.71
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.97
|0.68
|0.71
|Diluted EPS
|-0.89
|0.68
|0.71
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited