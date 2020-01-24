Sunshine Capita Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1.10 crore, up 232.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.10 crore in December 2019 up 232.76% from Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.89 crore in December 2019 up 241.2% from Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.89 crore in December 2019 up 242.31% from Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2018.

Sunshine Capita EPS has increased to Rs. 0.68 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.20 in December 2018.

Sunshine Capita shares closed at 5.70 on October 16, 2019 (BSE)