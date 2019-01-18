Sunshine Capita Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.33 crore, up 137.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.33 crore in December 2018 up 137.19% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2018 up 122.91% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2018 up 116.67% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2017.

Sunshine Capita EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.20 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.90 in December 2017.

Sunshine Capita shares closed at 13.23 on May 25, 2017 (BSE)