    Sunshield Chem Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 66.46 crore, down 0.42% Y-o-Y

    May 16, 2023 / 03:16 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sunshield Chemicals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 66.46 crore in March 2023 down 0.42% from Rs. 66.74 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.35 crore in March 2023 up 20.07% from Rs. 2.79 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.07 crore in March 2023 up 9.5% from Rs. 7.37 crore in March 2022.

    Sunshield Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 4.56 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.80 in March 2022.

    Sunshield Chem shares closed at 552.45 on May 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given -9.86% returns over the last 6 months and -5.30% over the last 12 months.

    Sunshield Chemicals
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations66.4651.2466.74
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations66.4651.2466.74
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials43.0539.1649.51
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.05-4.67-1.43
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.233.392.12
    Depreciation1.641.571.51
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8.818.779.61
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.683.025.42
    Other Income0.750.610.44
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.433.635.86
    Interest1.931.881.38
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.501.754.48
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.501.754.48
    Tax1.150.751.69
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.351.002.79
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.351.002.79
    Equity Share Capital7.357.357.35
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.561.363.80
    Diluted EPS4.561.363.80
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.561.363.80
    Diluted EPS4.561.363.80
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Sunshield Chem #Sunshield Chemicals
    first published: May 16, 2023 03:12 pm