Sunshield Chem Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 44.79 crore, down 6.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 44.79 crore in March 2020 down 6.67% from Rs. 47.99 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.85 crore in March 2020 down 65.36% from Rs. 2.46 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.68 crore in March 2020 down 19.32% from Rs. 7.04 crore in March 2019.

Sunshield Chem EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.16 in March 2020 from Rs. 3.36 in March 2019.

Sunshield Chem shares closed at 104.65 on June 29, 2020 (BSE) and has given -6.85% returns over the last 6 months and -27.40% over the last 12 months.