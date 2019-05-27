Sunshield Chem Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 47.99 crore, down 5.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 47.99 crore in March 2019 down 5.27% from Rs. 50.66 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.46 crore in March 2019 up 80.88% from Rs. 1.36 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.04 crore in March 2019 up 28.94% from Rs. 5.46 crore in March 2018.

Sunshield Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 3.36 in March 2019 from Rs. 1.86 in March 2018.

Sunshield Chem shares closed at 138.50 on May 24, 2019 (BSE) and has given -22.84% returns over the last 6 months and -48.98% over the last 12 months.