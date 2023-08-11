Sunshield Chem Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 66.68 crore, up 6.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 66.68 crore in June 2023 up 6.36% from Rs. 62.69 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.84 crore in June 2023 up 0.52% from Rs. 3.82 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.15 crore in June 2023 up 5.78% from Rs. 8.65 crore in June 2022.

Sunshield Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 5.22 in June 2023 from Rs. 5.20 in June 2022.

Sunshield Chem shares closed at 890.15 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 81.33% returns over the last 6 months and 70.54% over the last 12 months.