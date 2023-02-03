English
    Sunshield Chem Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 51.24 crore, down 11.64% Y-o-Y

    February 03, 2023 / 02:12 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sunshield Chemicals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 51.24 crore in December 2022 down 11.64% from Rs. 57.99 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.00 crore in December 2022 down 73.61% from Rs. 3.79 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.20 crore in December 2022 down 36.2% from Rs. 8.15 crore in December 2021.

    Sunshield Chemicals
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations51.2464.3757.99
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations51.2464.3757.99
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials39.1642.9742.30
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.67-0.90-2.22
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.392.382.14
    Depreciation1.571.721.43
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8.779.157.63
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.029.056.71
    Other Income0.610.280.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.639.336.72
    Interest1.881.531.12
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.757.805.60
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.757.805.60
    Tax0.752.311.81
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.005.493.79
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.005.493.79
    Equity Share Capital7.357.357.35
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.367.475.15
    Diluted EPS1.367.475.15
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.367.475.15
    Diluted EPS1.367.475.15
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited