Sunshield Chem Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 51.24 crore, down 11.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 51.24 crore in December 2022 down 11.64% from Rs. 57.99 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.00 crore in December 2022 down 73.61% from Rs. 3.79 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.20 crore in December 2022 down 36.2% from Rs. 8.15 crore in December 2021.

Sunshield Chem EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.36 in December 2022 from Rs. 5.15 in December 2021.

