Sunrise Invest Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.11 crore, up 6.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.11 crore in March 2023 up 6.43% from Rs. 1.04 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2023 up 17.84% from Rs. 0.43 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.68 crore in March 2023 down 0% from Rs. 0.68 crore in March 2022.

Sunrise Invest EPS has increased to Rs. 10.07 in March 2023 from Rs. 8.54 in March 2022.