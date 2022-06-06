Sunrise Invest Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.04 crore, down 18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.04 crore in March 2022 down 18% from Rs. 1.27 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.43 crore in March 2022 down 10.52% from Rs. 0.48 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.68 crore in March 2022 down 30.61% from Rs. 0.98 crore in March 2021.

Sunrise Invest EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.54 in March 2022 from Rs. 9.54 in March 2021.