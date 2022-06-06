Sunrise Invest Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.04 crore, down 18% Y-o-Y
June 06, 2022 / 09:43 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sunrise Inv. Tra. are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.04 crore in March 2022 down 18% from Rs. 1.27 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.43 crore in March 2022 down 10.52% from Rs. 0.48 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.68 crore in March 2022 down 30.61% from Rs. 0.98 crore in March 2021.
Sunrise Invest EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.54 in March 2022 from Rs. 9.54 in March 2021.
|Sunrise Inv. Tra.
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.04
|1.17
|1.27
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.04
|1.17
|1.27
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.32
|0.32
|0.28
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.06
|0.05
|0.03
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.66
|0.81
|0.95
|Other Income
|0.01
|--
|0.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.67
|0.81
|0.97
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.67
|0.81
|0.97
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.67
|0.81
|0.97
|Tax
|0.25
|0.18
|0.49
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.43
|0.62
|0.48
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.43
|0.62
|0.48
|Equity Share Capital
|0.50
|0.50
|0.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|8.54
|12.46
|9.54
|Diluted EPS
|8.54
|12.46
|9.54
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|8.54
|12.46
|9.54
|Diluted EPS
|8.54
|12.46
|9.54
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited