Sunrise Invest Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.27 crore, down 8.28% Y-o-Y
June 24, 2021 / 12:09 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sunrise Inv. Tra. are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.27 crore in March 2021 down 8.28% from Rs. 1.39 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.48 crore in March 2021 up 158.21% from Rs. 0.82 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.98 crore in March 2021 down 15.52% from Rs. 1.16 crore in March 2020.
Sunrise Invest EPS has increased to Rs. 9.54 in March 2021 from Rs. 16.39 in March 2020.
|Sunrise Inv. Tra.
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.27
|1.62
|1.39
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.27
|1.62
|1.39
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.28
|0.24
|0.20
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.03
|0.01
|0.02
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.95
|1.35
|1.16
|Other Income
|0.02
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.97
|1.35
|1.16
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.97
|1.35
|1.16
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-0.55
|-1.99
|P/L Before Tax
|0.97
|0.80
|-0.83
|Tax
|0.49
|0.06
|-0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.48
|0.74
|-0.82
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.48
|0.74
|-0.82
|Equity Share Capital
|0.50
|0.50
|0.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|9.54
|14.90
|-16.39
|Diluted EPS
|9.54
|14.90
|-16.39
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|9.54
|14.90
|-16.39
|Diluted EPS
|9.54
|14.90
|-16.39
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited