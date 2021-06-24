Sunrise Invest Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.27 crore, down 8.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.27 crore in March 2021 down 8.28% from Rs. 1.39 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.48 crore in March 2021 up 158.21% from Rs. 0.82 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.98 crore in March 2021 down 15.52% from Rs. 1.16 crore in March 2020.

Sunrise Invest EPS has increased to Rs. 9.54 in March 2021 from Rs. 16.39 in March 2020.