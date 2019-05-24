Sunrise Invest Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.89 crore, down 29.64% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sunrise Inv. Tra. are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.89 crore in March 2019 down 29.64% from Rs. 1.27 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.73 crore in March 2019 down 149.37% from Rs. 1.49 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.19 crore in March 2019 down 27.88% from Rs. 1.65 crore in March 2018.
First Published on May 24, 2019 03:34 pm