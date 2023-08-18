Sunrise Invest Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.55 crore, up 33.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.55 crore in June 2023 up 33.07% from Rs. 1.16 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.99 crore in June 2023 up 82.76% from Rs. 0.54 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.11 crore in June 2023 up 42.31% from Rs. 0.78 crore in June 2022.

Sunrise Invest EPS has increased to Rs. 19.86 in June 2023 from Rs. 10.87 in June 2022.