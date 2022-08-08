Sunrise Invest Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.16 crore, down 14.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.16 crore in June 2022 down 14.17% from Rs. 1.36 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.54 crore in June 2022 down 34.91% from Rs. 0.83 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.78 crore in June 2022 down 23.53% from Rs. 1.02 crore in June 2021.

Sunrise Invest EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.87 in June 2022 from Rs. 16.70 in June 2021.

Sunrise Invest shares closed at 6.81 on July 18, 2022 (BSE)