Sunrise Invest Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.36 crore, down 18.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.36 crore in June 2021 down 18.04% from Rs. 1.65 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.83 crore in June 2021 down 41.01% from Rs. 1.41 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.02 crore in June 2021 down 27.66% from Rs. 1.41 crore in June 2020.

Sunrise Invest EPS has decreased to Rs. 16.70 in June 2021 from Rs. 28.30 in June 2020.