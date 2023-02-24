Sunrise Invest Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.02 crore, down 13.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.02 crore in December 2022 down 13.13% from Rs. 1.17 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2022 down 31.2% from Rs. 0.62 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.62 crore in December 2022 down 24.39% from Rs. 0.82 crore in December 2021.