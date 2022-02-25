Sunrise Invest Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.17 crore, down 27.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.17 crore in December 2021 down 27.34% from Rs. 1.62 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.62 crore in December 2021 down 16.38% from Rs. 0.74 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.82 crore in December 2021 down 39.71% from Rs. 1.36 crore in December 2020.

Sunrise Invest EPS has decreased to Rs. 12.46 in December 2021 from Rs. 14.90 in December 2020.