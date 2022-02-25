Sunrise Invest Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.17 crore, down 27.34% Y-o-Y
February 25, 2022 / 05:15 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sunrise Inv. Tra. are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.17 crore in December 2021 down 27.34% from Rs. 1.62 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.62 crore in December 2021 down 16.38% from Rs. 0.74 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.82 crore in December 2021 down 39.71% from Rs. 1.36 crore in December 2020.
Sunrise Invest EPS has decreased to Rs. 12.46 in December 2021 from Rs. 14.90 in December 2020.
|Sunrise Inv. Tra.
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.17
|1.38
|1.62
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.17
|1.38
|1.62
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.32
|0.31
|0.24
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.05
|0.04
|0.01
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.81
|1.02
|1.35
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.81
|1.02
|1.35
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.81
|1.02
|1.35
|Exceptional Items
|--
|0.05
|-0.55
|P/L Before Tax
|0.81
|1.07
|0.80
|Tax
|0.18
|0.15
|0.06
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.62
|0.92
|0.74
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.62
|0.92
|0.74
|Equity Share Capital
|0.50
|0.50
|0.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|12.46
|18.34
|14.90
|Diluted EPS
|12.46
|18.34
|14.90
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|12.46
|18.34
|14.90
|Diluted EPS
|12.46
|18.34
|14.90
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited