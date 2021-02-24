Sunrise Invest Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.62 crore, up 61.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.62 crore in December 2020 up 61.24% from Rs. 1.00 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.74 crore in December 2020 up 990.54% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.36 crore in December 2020 up 76.62% from Rs. 0.77 crore in December 2019.

Sunrise Invest EPS has decreased to Rs. 14.90 in December 2020 from Rs. 49.38 in December 2019.