Sunraj Diamond Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.40 crore, down 36.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.40 crore in September 2021 down 36.63% from Rs. 0.63 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021 up 97.87% from Rs. 0.69 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021 up 102% from Rs. 0.50 crore in September 2020.

Sunraj Diamond shares closed at 6.32 on November 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given 225.77% returns over the last 6 months