Sunraj Diamond Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.41 crore, up 177.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.41 crore in March 2022 up 177.75% from Rs. 0.51 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2022 up 638.5% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2022 down 31.25% from Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2021.

Sunraj Diamond EPS has increased to Rs. 0.38 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.07 in March 2021.

Sunraj Diamond shares closed at 8.00 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given -1.84% returns over the last 6 months and 226.53% over the last 12 months.