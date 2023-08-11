Sunraj Diamond Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.40 crore, up 108.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.40 crore in June 2023 up 108.28% from Rs. 0.67 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2023 down 91.26% from Rs. 0.37 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2023 down 89.47% from Rs. 0.38 crore in June 2022.

Sunraj Diamond EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.06 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.70 in June 2022.

Sunraj Diamond shares closed at 7.50 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 6.69% returns over the last 6 months and 13.29% over the last 12 months.