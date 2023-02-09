Sunraj Diamond Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.35 crore, down 79.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.35 crore in December 2022 down 79.13% from Rs. 1.68 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2022 up 143.91% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2022 up 88.89% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021.

Sunraj Diamond EPS has increased to Rs. 0.33 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.14 in December 2021.

Sunraj Diamond shares closed at 7.39 on February 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given 5.87% returns over the last 6 months and 6.64% over the last 12 months.