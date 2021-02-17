Sunraj Diamond Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in December 2020 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.39 crore in December 2020 down 43.24% from Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2020 down 77.78% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2019.

Sunraj Diamond shares closed at 1.66 on February 12, 2021 (BSE)