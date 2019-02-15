Sunraj Diamond Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore, up 183.32% Y-o-Y

Present
Last Updated : Feb 15, 2019 11:02 AM IST


 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sunraj Diamond Exports are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore in December 2018 up 183.32% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.13 crore in December 2018 down 45.01% from Rs. 0.78 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.84 crore in December 2018 down 82.61% from Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2017.

Sunraj Diamond shares closed at 7.33 on February 01, 2019 (BSE)

Sunraj Diamond Exports
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'18 Sep'18 Dec'17
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.26 0.64 0.09
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.26 0.64 0.09
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.19 0.57 0.12
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.04 0.03 -0.06
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.10 0.06 0.11
Depreciation 0.01 0.01 0.02
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.09 0.08 0.08
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.18 -0.11 -0.18
Other Income -0.68 1.00 -0.30
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.85 0.89 -0.48
Interest 0.28 0.29 0.31
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.14 0.60 -0.78
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.14 0.60 -0.78
Tax -0.01 0.00 0.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.13 0.60 -0.78
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.13 0.60 -0.78
Equity Share Capital 5.33 5.33 5.33
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.12 1.12 -1.46
Diluted EPS -2.12 1.12 -1.46
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.12 1.12 -1.46
Diluted EPS -2.12 1.12 -1.46
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Feb 15, 2019 10:41 am

#Diamond Cutting & Jewellery & Precious Metals #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Sunraj Diamond #Sunraj Diamond Exports

