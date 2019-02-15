Sunraj Diamond Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore, up 183.32% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sunraj Diamond Exports are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore in December 2018 up 183.32% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.13 crore in December 2018 down 45.01% from Rs. 0.78 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.84 crore in December 2018 down 82.61% from Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2017.
Sunraj Diamond shares closed at 7.33 on February 01, 2019 (BSE)
|Sunraj Diamond Exports
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.26
|0.64
|0.09
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.26
|0.64
|0.09
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.19
|0.57
|0.12
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.04
|0.03
|-0.06
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.10
|0.06
|0.11
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|0.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.09
|0.08
|0.08
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.18
|-0.11
|-0.18
|Other Income
|-0.68
|1.00
|-0.30
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.85
|0.89
|-0.48
|Interest
|0.28
|0.29
|0.31
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.14
|0.60
|-0.78
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.14
|0.60
|-0.78
|Tax
|-0.01
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.13
|0.60
|-0.78
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.13
|0.60
|-0.78
|Equity Share Capital
|5.33
|5.33
|5.33
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.12
|1.12
|-1.46
|Diluted EPS
|-2.12
|1.12
|-1.46
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.12
|1.12
|-1.46
|Diluted EPS
|-2.12
|1.12
|-1.46
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
