Sunraj Diamond Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore, up 183.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore in December 2018 up 183.32% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.13 crore in December 2018 down 45.01% from Rs. 0.78 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.84 crore in December 2018 down 82.61% from Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2017.

Sunraj Diamond shares closed at 7.33 on February 01, 2019 (BSE)