Sunraj Diamond Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.19 crore, down 95.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.19 crore in September 2022 down 95.21% from Rs. 3.98 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.23 crore in September 2022 up 256.73% from Rs. 0.15 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.24 crore in September 2022 up 140% from Rs. 0.10 crore in September 2021.

Sunraj Diamond EPS has increased to Rs. 0.43 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.03 in September 2021.

Sunraj Diamond shares closed at 7.52 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given 3.01% returns over the last 6 months and 13.42% over the last 12 months.