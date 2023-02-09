Sunraj Diamond Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.35 crore, down 79.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.35 crore in December 2022 down 79.13% from Rs. 1.68 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2022 up 143.91% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2022 up 88.89% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021.