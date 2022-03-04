Sunraj Diamond Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.68 crore, up 1489.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.68 crore in December 2021 up 1489.15% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2021 up 118.79% from Rs. 0.39 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021 up 156.25% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2020.

Sunraj Diamond EPS has increased to Rs. 0.14 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.73 in December 2020.

Sunraj Diamond shares closed at 6.65 on February 28, 2022 (BSE)