Sunil Ind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 103.90 crore, up 61.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 103.90 crore in September 2022 up 61.55% from Rs. 64.31 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.40 crore in September 2022 up 173.14% from Rs. 0.51 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.90 crore in September 2022 up 94.03% from Rs. 2.01 crore in September 2021.

Sunil Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 3.33 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.21 in September 2021.

Sunil Ind shares closed at 65.50 on November 09, 2022 (BSE) and has given 72.60% returns over the last 6 months