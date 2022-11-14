English
    Sunil Ind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 103.90 crore, up 61.55% Y-o-Y

    November 14, 2022 / 11:53 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sunil Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 103.90 crore in September 2022 up 61.55% from Rs. 64.31 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.40 crore in September 2022 up 173.14% from Rs. 0.51 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.90 crore in September 2022 up 94.03% from Rs. 2.01 crore in September 2021.

    Sunil Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 3.33 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.21 in September 2021.

    Sunil Ind shares closed at 65.50 on November 09, 2022 (BSE) and has given 72.60% returns over the last 6 months

    Sunil Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations103.9083.4164.31
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations103.9083.4164.31
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials77.6467.3140.85
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks6.29-7.707.26
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.770.730.51
    Depreciation0.500.480.48
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses15.4019.6813.72
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.302.921.49
    Other Income0.100.060.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.402.981.53
    Interest1.330.890.80
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.062.090.73
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.062.090.73
    Tax0.670.680.22
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.401.410.51
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.401.410.51
    Equity Share Capital4.204.204.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.333.361.21
    Diluted EPS3.333.361.21
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.333.361.21
    Diluted EPS3.333.361.21
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 14, 2022 11:44 pm