Sunil Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 16.51 crore, down 68.61% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sunil Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 16.51 crore in March 2023 down 68.61% from Rs. 52.59 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2023 down 75.15% from Rs. 1.21 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.88 crore in March 2023 down 40.32% from Rs. 3.15 crore in March 2022.
Sunil Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.57 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.10 in March 2022.
|Sunil Ind shares closed at 45.20 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given -40.53% returns over the last 6 months and 19.10% over the last 12 months.
|Sunil Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|16.51
|23.57
|52.59
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|16.51
|23.57
|52.59
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|20.51
|10.47
|31.13
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|0.26
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-10.95
|0.56
|0.09
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.33
|0.81
|0.92
|Depreciation
|0.61
|0.51
|0.50
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.84
|9.02
|17.39
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.17
|1.96
|2.56
|Other Income
|0.10
|0.12
|0.10
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.27
|2.08
|2.65
|Interest
|1.07
|1.48
|0.75
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.20
|0.59
|1.90
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-0.02
|P/L Before Tax
|0.20
|0.59
|1.89
|Tax
|-0.10
|0.26
|0.68
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.30
|0.33
|1.21
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.30
|0.33
|1.21
|Equity Share Capital
|4.20
|4.20
|4.20
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.57
|0.79
|3.10
|Diluted EPS
|0.57
|0.79
|3.10
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.57
|0.79
|3.10
|Diluted EPS
|0.57
|0.79
|3.10
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited