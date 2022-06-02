Sunil Ind Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 52.59 crore, up 47.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 52.59 crore in March 2022 up 47.04% from Rs. 35.77 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.21 crore in March 2022 up 417.67% from Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.15 crore in March 2022 up 112.84% from Rs. 1.48 crore in March 2021.

Sunil Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 3.10 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.48 in March 2021.

Sunil Ind shares closed at 37.45 on May 30, 2022 (BSE)