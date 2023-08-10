English
    Sunil Ind Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 79.03 crore, down 5.25% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 11:55 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sunil Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 79.03 crore in June 2023 down 5.25% from Rs. 83.41 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.13 crore in June 2023 down 20.23% from Rs. 1.41 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.81 crore in June 2023 up 10.12% from Rs. 3.46 crore in June 2022.

    Sunil Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.69 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.36 in June 2022.

    Sunil Ind shares closed at 34.27 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -2.64% returns over the last 12 months.

    Sunil Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations79.0316.5183.41
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations79.0316.5183.41
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials35.6520.5167.31
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks17.91-10.95-7.70
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.791.330.73
    Depreciation0.560.610.48
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses20.973.8419.68
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.141.172.92
    Other Income0.100.100.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.251.272.98
    Interest1.481.070.89
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.770.202.09
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.770.202.09
    Tax0.64-0.100.68
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.130.301.41
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.130.301.41
    Equity Share Capital4.204.204.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.690.573.36
    Diluted EPS2.690.573.36
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.690.573.36
    Diluted EPS2.690.573.36
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 10, 2023 11:44 am

