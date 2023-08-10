Sunil Ind Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 79.03 crore, down 5.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 79.03 crore in June 2023 down 5.25% from Rs. 83.41 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.13 crore in June 2023 down 20.23% from Rs. 1.41 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.81 crore in June 2023 up 10.12% from Rs. 3.46 crore in June 2022.

Sunil Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.69 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.36 in June 2022.

Sunil Ind shares closed at 34.27 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -2.64% returns over the last 12 months.