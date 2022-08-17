Sunil Ind Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 83.41 crore, up 299.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 83.41 crore in June 2022 up 299.29% from Rs. 20.89 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.41 crore in June 2022 up 706.27% from Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.46 crore in June 2022 up 174.6% from Rs. 1.26 crore in June 2021.

Sunil Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 3.36 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.42 in June 2021.

Sunil Ind shares closed at 35.20 on August 16, 2022 (BSE)