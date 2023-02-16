Sunil Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 23.57 crore, down 0.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.57 crore in December 2022 down 0.49% from Rs. 23.69 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2022 down 59.05% from Rs. 0.81 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.59 crore in December 2022 up 21.03% from Rs. 2.14 crore in December 2021.