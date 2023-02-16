Sunil Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 23.57 crore, down 0.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.57 crore in December 2022 down 0.49% from Rs. 23.69 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2022 down 59.05% from Rs. 0.81 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.59 crore in December 2022 up 21.03% from Rs. 2.14 crore in December 2021.

Sunil Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.79 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.94 in December 2021.

Sunil Ind shares closed at 54.30 on February 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given 54.26% returns over the last 6 months and 151.39% over the last 12 months.