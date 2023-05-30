English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Sunil Health Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 20.31 crore, down 33.87% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 11:27 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sunil Healthcare are:

    Net Sales at Rs 20.31 crore in March 2023 down 33.87% from Rs. 30.71 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2023 down 101.4% from Rs. 3.87 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.18 crore in March 2023 down 59.49% from Rs. 7.85 crore in March 2022.

    Sunil Health shares closed at 62.17 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -30.96% returns over the last 6 months and -14.89% over the last 12 months.

    Sunil Healthcare
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations20.3125.6630.71
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations20.3125.6630.71
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials11.9111.7811.43
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.120.040.12
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.81-0.29-0.23
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.113.573.67
    Depreciation2.001.671.57
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.287.558.55
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.701.345.60
    Other Income0.480.240.68
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.181.586.28
    Interest1.171.070.77
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.000.505.51
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.000.505.51
    Tax0.060.191.64
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.050.313.87
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.050.313.87
    Equity Share Capital10.2510.2510.25
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.050.313.77
    Diluted EPS-0.050.313.77
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.050.313.77
    Diluted EPS-0.050.313.77
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Results #Sunil Health #Sunil Healthcare
    first published: May 30, 2023 11:11 am