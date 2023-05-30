Sunil Health Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 20.31 crore, down 33.87% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sunil Healthcare are:
Net Sales at Rs 20.31 crore in March 2023 down 33.87% from Rs. 30.71 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2023 down 101.4% from Rs. 3.87 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.18 crore in March 2023 down 59.49% from Rs. 7.85 crore in March 2022.
Sunil Health shares closed at 62.17 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -30.96% returns over the last 6 months and -14.89% over the last 12 months.
|Sunil Healthcare
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|20.31
|25.66
|30.71
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|20.31
|25.66
|30.71
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|11.91
|11.78
|11.43
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.12
|0.04
|0.12
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.81
|-0.29
|-0.23
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.11
|3.57
|3.67
|Depreciation
|2.00
|1.67
|1.57
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.28
|7.55
|8.55
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.70
|1.34
|5.60
|Other Income
|0.48
|0.24
|0.68
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.18
|1.58
|6.28
|Interest
|1.17
|1.07
|0.77
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.00
|0.50
|5.51
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.00
|0.50
|5.51
|Tax
|0.06
|0.19
|1.64
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.05
|0.31
|3.87
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.05
|0.31
|3.87
|Equity Share Capital
|10.25
|10.25
|10.25
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.05
|0.31
|3.77
|Diluted EPS
|-0.05
|0.31
|3.77
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.05
|0.31
|3.77
|Diluted EPS
|-0.05
|0.31
|3.77
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited