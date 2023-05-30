Sunil Health Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 20.31 crore, down 33.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.31 crore in March 2023 down 33.87% from Rs. 30.71 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2023 down 101.4% from Rs. 3.87 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.18 crore in March 2023 down 59.49% from Rs. 7.85 crore in March 2022.

Sunil Health shares closed at 62.17 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -30.96% returns over the last 6 months and -14.89% over the last 12 months.