Sunil Health Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 30.71 crore, up 35.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 30.71 crore in March 2022 up 35.59% from Rs. 22.65 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.87 crore in March 2022 up 5529.84% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.85 crore in March 2022 up 158.22% from Rs. 3.04 crore in March 2021.

Sunil Health EPS has increased to Rs. 3.77 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.07 in March 2021.

Sunil Health shares closed at 70.25 on May 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given 88.84% returns over the last 6 months and 120.91% over the last 12 months.