    Sunil Health Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 22.13 crore, down 35.06% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 04:39 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sunil Healthcare are:

    Net Sales at Rs 22.13 crore in June 2023 down 35.06% from Rs. 34.08 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.76 crore in June 2023 down 116.92% from Rs. 4.47 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.89 crore in June 2023 down 77.89% from Rs. 8.55 crore in June 2022.

    Sunil Health shares closed at 59.91 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given -20.12% returns over the last 6 months and -40.71% over the last 12 months.

    Sunil Healthcare
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations22.1320.3134.08
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations22.1320.3134.08
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials12.2311.9112.53
    Purchase of Traded Goods--0.120.00
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.90-0.81-0.91
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.243.113.90
    Depreciation1.612.001.63
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.483.2810.35
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.540.706.58
    Other Income0.820.480.34
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.281.186.92
    Interest1.271.170.82
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.990.006.10
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.990.006.10
    Tax-0.230.061.63
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.76-0.054.47
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.76-0.054.47
    Equity Share Capital10.2510.2510.25
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.74-0.054.36
    Diluted EPS-0.74-0.054.36
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.74-0.054.36
    Diluted EPS-0.74-0.054.36
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Results #Sunil Health #Sunil Healthcare
    first published: Aug 11, 2023 04:33 pm

