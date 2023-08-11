Sunil Health Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 22.13 crore, down 35.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.13 crore in June 2023 down 35.06% from Rs. 34.08 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.76 crore in June 2023 down 116.92% from Rs. 4.47 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.89 crore in June 2023 down 77.89% from Rs. 8.55 crore in June 2022.

Sunil Health shares closed at 59.91 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given -20.12% returns over the last 6 months and -40.71% over the last 12 months.