Sunil Health Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 26.18 crore, up 24.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.18 crore in June 2021 up 24.66% from Rs. 21.00 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2021 up 45733.33% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.99 crore in June 2021 down 0.33% from Rs. 3.00 crore in June 2020.

Sunil Health EPS has increased to Rs. 0.27 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.00 in June 2020.

Sunil Health shares closed at 38.50 on July 22, 2021 (BSE)