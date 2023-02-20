Sunil Health Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 25.66 crore, down 17.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 25.66 crore in December 2022 down 17.63% from Rs. 31.15 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2022 down 85.94% from Rs. 2.24 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.25 crore in December 2022 down 40.48% from Rs. 5.46 crore in December 2021.