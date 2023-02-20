Sunil Health Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 25.66 crore, down 17.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 25.66 crore in December 2022 down 17.63% from Rs. 31.15 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2022 down 85.94% from Rs. 2.24 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.25 crore in December 2022 down 40.48% from Rs. 5.46 crore in December 2021.

Sunil Health EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.31 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.18 in December 2021.

Sunil Health shares closed at 60.45 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -45.07% returns over the last 6 months and 11.12% over the last 12 months.