Sunil Health Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 18.87 crore, down 13.47% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sunil Healthcare are:

Net Sales at Rs 18.87 crore in December 2019 down 13.47% from Rs. 21.80 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2019 down 98.8% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.24 crore in December 2019 down 13.14% from Rs. 3.73 crore in December 2018.

Sunil Health shares closed at 27.70 on January 29, 2020 (BSE) and has given 17.62% returns over the last 6 months and -46.73% over the last 12 months.