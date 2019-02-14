Sunil Health Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 21.80 crore, down 4.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.80 crore in December 2018 down 4.9% from Rs. 22.92 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2018 down 62.58% from Rs. 0.60 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.73 crore in December 2018 down 0.27% from Rs. 3.74 crore in December 2017.

Sunil Health EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.22 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.59 in December 2017.

Sunil Health shares closed at 50.00 on February 13, 2019 (BSE) and has given -18.96% returns over the last 6 months and -39.06% over the last 12 months.