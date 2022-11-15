Sunil Health Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 30.64 crore, up 4.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 30.64 crore in September 2022 up 4.98% from Rs. 29.19 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.13 crore in September 2022 up 5256.42% from Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.85 crore in September 2022 up 114.29% from Rs. 2.73 crore in September 2021.

Sunil Health EPS has increased to Rs. 2.07 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.04 in September 2021.

Sunil Health shares closed at 117.85 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 57.98% returns over the last 6 months and 222.44% over the last 12 months.