    Sunil Health Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 30.64 crore, up 4.98% Y-o-Y

    November 15, 2022 / 12:17 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sunil Healthcare are:

    Net Sales at Rs 30.64 crore in September 2022 up 4.98% from Rs. 29.19 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.13 crore in September 2022 up 5256.42% from Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.85 crore in September 2022 up 114.29% from Rs. 2.73 crore in September 2021.

    Sunil Health EPS has increased to Rs. 2.07 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.04 in September 2021.

    Sunil Health shares closed at 117.85 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 57.98% returns over the last 6 months and 222.44% over the last 12 months.

    Sunil Healthcare
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations30.6433.4129.19
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations30.6433.4129.19
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials13.6212.539.98
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.010.00--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.51-1.143.33
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.193.903.38
    Depreciation1.711.631.58
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses10.2510.7510.20
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.365.730.73
    Other Income1.770.920.43
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.146.641.15
    Interest1.100.820.91
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.045.820.24
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.045.820.24
    Tax0.911.640.20
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.134.190.04
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.134.190.04
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates2.134.190.04
    Equity Share Capital10.2510.2510.25
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.073.910.04
    Diluted EPS2.073.910.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.073.910.04
    Diluted EPS2.073.910.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 15, 2022 12:11 am