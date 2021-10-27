Sunil Health Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 29.19 crore, up 27.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29.19 crore in September 2021 up 27.73% from Rs. 22.85 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2021 down 71.64% from Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.73 crore in September 2021 down 13.06% from Rs. 3.14 crore in September 2020.

Sunil Health EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.04 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.14 in September 2020.

Sunil Health shares closed at 41.65 on October 26, 2021 (BSE) and has given 8.75% returns over the last 6 months and 27.57% over the last 12 months.