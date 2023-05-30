Sunil Health Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 21.26 crore, down 32.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.26 crore in March 2023 down 32.89% from Rs. 31.68 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.45 crore in March 2023 down 88.78% from Rs. 4.01 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.68 crore in March 2023 down 54.06% from Rs. 8.01 crore in March 2022.

Sunil Health EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.44 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.91 in March 2022.

Sunil Health shares closed at 62.17 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -30.96% returns over the last 6 months and -14.89% over the last 12 months.