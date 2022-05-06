Sunil Health Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 31.68 crore, up 35.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 31.68 crore in March 2022 up 35.99% from Rs. 23.30 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.01 crore in March 2022 up 771.13% from Rs. 0.60 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.01 crore in March 2022 up 236.55% from Rs. 2.38 crore in March 2021.

Sunil Health EPS has increased to Rs. 3.91 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.58 in March 2021.

Sunil Health shares closed at 68.75 on May 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given 76.96% returns over the last 6 months and 111.54% over the last 12 months.